Regulation is key to helping the elderly live independently

​Billy Finnie says too many vulnerable people have been exploited, overcharged or sold unnecessary equipment

When I began my career in occupational health more than three decades ago with Strathclyde Regional Council (as it was then known), I quickly noticed that many of my service users faced mobility challenges due to age or other factors. Yet, what struck me most was their determination to remain in their own homes.

For them, staying put was about more than physical surroundings – it was about preserving their independence. Their homes were repositories of cherished memories, built over decades. More importantly, their homes represented autonomy, something many of us take for granted until it is at risk of being taken away.

As Scotland’s population continues to age, this issue is becoming increasingly relevant. The 2022 Census revealed that more than a million Scots are now aged 65 and over, with a significant increase in those living alone – particularly in the 65-74 age bracket, where numbers have risen by nearly 40,000. Age Scotland has rightly highlighted the importance of enabling older people to live well, independently, and safely in homes that meet their needs for as long as possible.

​Most people prefer to stay in their own homes for as long as possible (Picture: John Devlin"

A recent housing survey by the charity showed that 85 per cent of respondents considered their home suitable for their current needs. Furthermore, more than two-thirds of those surveyed reported that home adaptations had significantly improved their quality of life, making daily living safer and more manageable.

Care in later life is a concern for every generation, and most people understandably prefer to remain in their own homes rather than move into sheltered housing or care facilities. To facilitate this, we must expand the available options – whether through better community care, enhanced public accessibility, or ensuring homes can be adapted to suit individual needs.

This last point is crucial. I have witnessed too many cases where vulnerable individuals – predominantly older people – have been exploited, overcharged, or sold unnecessary equipment. This kind of unethical practice tarnishes the industry and erodes trust in the businesses that operate with integrity. In the end, it is those who rely on mobility solutions who suffer the most.

I founded Mobility Scotland to address these industry failings – tackling inconsistent pricing, poor customer service, and, at times, outright exploitation. Too often, I heard of people being mis-sold costly equipment that was ill-suited to their needs, leaving them with products they couldn’t use. I knew change was essential.

Billy Finnie is the founder of Mobility Scotland

As an industry, we must prioritise selling people the right equipment for their needs, not simply meeting sales targets. At Mobility Scotland, we have grown into a multi-million-pound enterprise with 12 staff, working with local authorities across Glasgow and the west of Scotland, as well as global manufacturers. That growth has come through doing things the right way – and it’s time for others in the industry to follow suit.

Regulation has a critical role to play in raising standards. The British Healthcare Trade Association (BHTA) is leading the charge in pushing for higher industry standards. Stricter oversight and more rigorous enforcement of ethical guidelines will help eliminate exploitative sales tactics and level the playing field for responsible providers.

BHTA Chief Executive David Stockdale aptly summarised the impact of ethical practice in this industry: “The right products, provided in a timely manner, can help avoid unnecessary hospital admissions, enable people to stay in their own homes for longer, and ease pressure on an overworked and under-resourced care sector.”

For some, moving into a care home is the only viable solution due to complex mobility and health needs, although private care costs remain a significant burden. However, our mission is to ensure that those who wish to stay in their own homes can do so for as long as possible. With the right equipment and support, we can provide both individuals and their families with the peace of mind they deserve.