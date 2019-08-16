Red Rooster powers up in Middle East thanks to Motive partnership

Aberdeenshire lifting equipment provider Red Rooster Lifting has agreed a partnership with Motive FZE to expand its service offering in the Middle East.

Red Rooster said the agreement with Motive FZE, which forms part of Banff-headquartered Motive Offshore Group, related to the direct sale and rental of pneumatic hoists in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Red Rooster range of equipment bolsters the line-up of winching and spooling gear offered by Motive, along with its ability to provide site back up, in-country servicing and maintenance.

Motive will provide sales and marketing support within the regions with technical back up offered by Red Rooster.

Financial details surrounding the tie-up have not been divulged.

Bill Aitken, managing director of Red Rooster Lifting, said: “We believe that Motive FZE is the ideal partner to support our existing customers, new exploration and production as well as other sectors of the energy industry.

“This partnership is an important part of Red Rooster’s long-term growth strategy. With a range of rental hoists based in-country and easier access to the extensive range of equipment in the Red Rooster rental fleet, it will offer a service not currently available in this area.”

Eddie Moore, regional director of Motive FZE, added: “Motive FZE and Red Rooster Lifting share a history of working together on several projects and by joining forces our two companies can strengthen the offering to our respective client bases.

“With common values… our new partnership will open up real opportunities for clients across the GCC region.”

Red Rooster has been supplying lifting services to the industry for some 30 years.