The Dalkeith-headquartered business, which serves Scotland and north-east England from ten sites, said it aims to secure two new heavy goods vehicle drivers per week through its fully-funded training programme.

Ricky Ray, group compliance director at NWH Group, said: “To deliver on our excellent rated service levels, HGV drivers are essential to our business. Due to a variety of reasons, the industry is facing a massive driver shortage right now so growing the HGV driver pool is one of our top priorities.

“We understand the current economic climate and cost of living crisis are creating extremely challenging circumstances for many people so we’re offering potential HGV drivers a fully-funded route to secure their licence as well as a guaranteed job at the end. Not only that, drivers will benefit from a full-time salary while they complete their training.

“The process to achieve the HGV driver qualification can be a lengthy and difficult one, and one that can seem out of reach for lots of people due to the number of tests, courses and the expensive fees that are required.”

The firm has increased the number of driver apprenticeships it offers each year from two to eight - with full-time employment at the end said to be guaranteed.