Recycling firm creating 50 jobs near Falkirk after multi-million investment

A recycling and waste management business is creating 50 jobs in the Central Belt after pumping millions of pounds into upgrading its plant.

Levenseat is taking on the new workers at its Lathallan advanced waste treatment facility in Polmont, near Falkirk. Since purchasing the site last year, the firm has invested an initial £4 million to modernise and upgrade the plant which has culminated in the opening of its new materials recycling facility (MRF).

The announcement coincides with news that the company has received a low carbon manufacturing challenge fund grant of £962,968 from Scottish Enterprise to support the on-going refurbishment of the site. The new Lathallan facility, which currently processes bulky waste from a number of local authorities including Falkirk Council, will work in tandem with the main Levenseat site in West Lothian offering a range of services including mixed waste and organic recycling, industrial waste, aggregate recovery and energy from waste treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus Hamilton, managing director of Levenseat, said: “The financial support from the low carbon manufacturing challenge fund will augment our investment into modernising our Lathallan facility. Our investment into this facility is a core part of our ambitious strategy to utilise innovation to maximise capacity, further support customers’ recycling objectives and play a key role in Scotland’s circular economy. This approach brings environmental as well as economic benefits with new, skilled jobs being created on this site.”

Ian Bartlett, process optimisation manager, Levenseat; Michael Watson, Lathallan site manager, Levenseat; Neil Gray MSP, Scottish Government wellbeing economy & fair work secretary; Angus Hamilton, managing director, Levenseat; Rhona Allison, managing director for business growth at Scottish Enterprise. Picture by Graham Clark

The new MRF will process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, almost doubling Levenseat’s current sorting line capacity, enabling the company to expand its business across central Scotland. The facility was officially opened by Scottish economy and fair work secretary Neil Gray.

He said: “As part of a collaborative way of working, we want to ensure businesses receive the support they need to deliver the step change required in Scottish industry to reduce emissions and support our journey to a greener, fairer wellbeing economy. I am pleased that support from the fund has enabled Levenseat to develop and expand its innovative recycling facility in Polmont, creating good green jobs and supporting our net zero journey.”

Administered by Scottish Enterprise, the low carbon manufacturing challenge fund is designed to help companies develop or adopt low carbon products, processes or services that contribute towards Scotland’s net zero targets. The fund is part of Making Scotland’s Future, a partnership between the Scottish Government, public agencies, industry and academia, that aims to secure a sustainable future for the country’s manufacturing industry.

Rhona Allison, managing director for business growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The grant supports major capital investment by Levenseat in the green economy, helping the company grow its business, create jobs, keep pace with innovations in recycling technology that enable the maximum amount of resources to be created from waste, and increase productivity.”