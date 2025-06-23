Record turnover and profit at Aberdein Considine amid corporate restructure

Law firm Aberdein Considine has seen a record financial year, with both turnover and profit increasing substantially across the firm. This comes as the organisation converts from a traditional partnership model to a Limited Liability Partnership and unveils a refreshed brand identity.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turnover at the firm exceeded £37 million in the financial year 2024-25, with a 41% increase in profit. The move to an LLP model alongside continued strong financial performance, follows a period of significant growth in the firm’s specialisms, core sector expertise and geographic reach - including the opening of a new office in Manchester.

Jacqueline Law, Managing Partner of Aberdein Considine said: “I’m extremely proud of the firm’s performance over recent years, and particularly this last year – our teams across the business have worked hard to get us here, ably led by the firm’s partners. Our focus now is to keep growing and delivering excellent services to our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news coincides with the firm’s unveiling of a new, modernised brand identity earlier this month.

Jacqueline Law, Managing Partner of Aberdein Considine

Jacqueline continued: “Aberdein Considine started out in Aberdeen over forty years ago. Today, the firm is a major player in the legal, property and wealth management sectors, with teams all over Scotland and in the North of England. Our new brand identity captures that story: how we have evolved over the years, and with a more contemporary feel that reflects our ambition for service excellence and growth.”

The new LLP is authorised and regulated by the Law Society of Scotland, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, and the Financial Conduct Authority. As part of the restructure, the firm’s wealth management business is to be transferred to a separate limited company, Aberdein Considine Wealth Ltd trading as AC Wealth, to allow this division to continue to grow and evolve to meet client needs. Both firms will continue to benefit from a close working relationship based within the same offices.