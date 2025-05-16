Record Scottish retail sales as sizzling weather sees shoppers snap up garden furniture and outdoor toys

“Whether this unalloyed good news can be sustained remains to be seen” – David Lonsdale, SRC

Scotland’s retail sector has cheered its best monthly performance for almost two years as the sunny weather encouraged shoppers to visit the high street.

Total sales, by value, jumped 4.6 per cent in the four weeks from April 6 to May 3, compared with the same period a year earlier and after being adjusted for the effects of inflation.

The Scottish Retail Consortium’s latest sales monitor showed that total non-food sales rose by 6.3 per cent, year on year, while food sales increased by 2.2 per cent. Both results were ahead of the three-month and 12-month average figures.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) trade body, said retail sales had “sparkled” in April, bolstered by the dry weather which brought shoppers out and by Easter falling later this year compared to 2024.

“Driven largely by non-food sales it was the best monthly performance for almost two years, positive news after a lengthy period of decidedly tepid sales growth,” he said. “Garden furniture and outdoor toys and games shone as shoppers made the most of the sunnier conditions, as did DIY and computing related purchases. Grocery sales performed well as households and families entertained over the Easter holidays.”

But he cautioned: “Whether this unalloyed good news can be sustained remains to be seen. The prospect of a possible détente in the global trade and tariffs dispute offers some grounds for optimism, albeit retailers and their customers both remain challenged by the relentless increases in statutory outgoings. This requires policy makers to keep a tighter lid on the tax and regulatory costs under their control,” Lonsdale added.

The sales monitor also revealed that total store takings had increased by 5.6 per cent on an underlying, like-for-like basis - stripping out shop openings/closures and other factors - compared with April 2024. This rise was also above the three-month and 12-month average increases.

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, which helps produce the monthly sales monitor, said: “The pace of retail sales growth picked up in April, with Easter and the drier weather boosting clothing and garden related sales. But, over the last three months, Scottish retail sales have grown by only around 2 per cent on non-food items on average, compared to the year previous.

“Consumers tell us they are still taking steps to manage their household budgets, so retailers will need to focus on how they can continue to unlock spending over the coming months to keep the growth going - including capitalising on purchases related to strong summer holiday demand.”