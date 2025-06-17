Record savings pour in for Scotland’s public sector

Water firm’s long-standing partnership continues to deliver millions in benefits

Scotland's public sector has saved over £3million in water costs in the past financial year.

The significant savings have been delivered within the first year of a renewed framework partnership with one of the UK’s leading water retailers, which continues to help major organisations including the NHS, Police Scotland and local authorities.

Edinburgh-based water retailer, Business Stream, has confirmed the £3million savings milestone as part of its ongoing delivery under the Scottish Government’s Water and Waste Water Services Framework, a contract worth in excess of £240million.

Business Stream chief Executive, Jo Dow

Under the previous four-year framework contract (2020-2024) with Business Stream, Scotland’s public sector saved over £8.9million, and delivered a 4.6million reduction in cubic metres of water and reduced carbon emissions through a raft of leak detection and water efficiency services.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream, said: “We’re committed to working in partnership with Scotland’s public sector to deliver long-term, sustainable savings. By providing value-added services with a key focus on water efficiency, we’re continuing to drive down costs and support the sector to achieve their environmental targets.”

The water retailer’s focus on value-added services has helped public sector bodies embrace a more environmentally conscious approach to resource use. Through a combination of smart monitoring, tailored water efficiency planning and a rapid response to identify and repair leaks, in the past year Business Stream has supported reductions in energy consumption equating to more than 530 tonnes of CO₂e.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Business Stream has continued to deliver financial and environmental benefits to the public sector in Scotland by identifying water-saving opportunities, reducing emissions, and delivering financial saving. These savings not only reduce costs but also contribute to the sector’s net zero agenda.”

The savings come in the wake of Business Stream’s decision to double its annual Water Efficiency Fund to £100,000 – a move designed to further support public sector organisations to make environmental upgrades.

Established in 2020, the annual fund supports a diverse range of water saving projects, from conservation audits to infrastructure upgrades in schools, museums, hospitals and local authority facilities across Scotland. Projects delivered in recent months include improved plumbing systems in NHS facilities, smart monitoring devices for local councils, and targeted audits across National Museums Scotland.