Record sales as Pursuit chases overseas growth

A Glasgow-headquartered marketing agency has posted record annual revenues on the back of rising demand from larger clients and international expansion.

Turnover at Pursuit Marketing, part of the 4icg Group, jumped by 33 per cent to more than £4 million in the year to 30 June.

The firm pointed to increased demand from large technology companies, ongoing overseas growth and improved productivity measures, such as its four-day working week.

Pursuit said it is seeking to recruit a further 70 employees this year and grow its office footprint in Scotland and overseas.

The business opened its first European office in Malaga in April and now has around 180 staff across its two sites.

Founding director Patrick Byrne said the company is “evaluating options for larger office accommodation in Glasgow, as well as additional offices in Europe and potentially the US or Canada”.