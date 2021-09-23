Ready-to-drink cocktails firm Angel’s Share takes off

The new venture is the brainchild of Michael Crozier, who identified a gap in the market as far back as 2019, but said it took 2020’s lockdown for the company to really take form.

Angel’s Share originated as a local delivery service operating throughout Dumbarton and Helensburgh, accumulating a loyal customer base via social media, and it is hoped that with the support of CAM Ventures a wider Scottish audience will now be able to enjoy the firm’s offering.

Launching online and in selected retailers later in the year, four cocktails will be on offer, and the firm aims to bring “bold and exciting” flavour combinations to shelves with a combination of both whisky and gin drinks.

Mr Crozier said: “Angel’s Share is a brand which I have been looking to properly launch for the past couple of years. The [ready-to-drink] market is one which keeps growing, and we feel like we can offer consumers the chance to enjoy a premium, bartender-inspired experience in the comfort of their own homes.”

The firm is also using packaging that is at least 90 per cent recyclable, and has been identifying potential charitable partners. It is also the first company to receive support from new Scottish micro-investment firm Cam Ventures, which was set up with the intention to provide funding to individuals affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Crozier was introduced to Cam Ventures’ founder Will Macpherson via LinkedIn, where the two hit it off. Mr Macpherson said: “My primary aim when establishing Cam Ventures was discovering potential business partners who stood apart from the crowd. Angel’s Share did exactly that, and it’s been great working with Michael in the run-up to launch.”

Cam Ventures says it invests in, operates and supports “exceptional” hospitality business ventures, and “exists to break open the perceived inner-circle of hospitality investment and support”.

Mr Macpherson has 25 years’ experience in hospitality, starting as a kitchen porter and working his way up to secure general manager roles at various globally branded hotels.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.