Scottish business leaders have paid tribute to Nicola Sturgeon and said they were poised to work hand in hand with whoever is elected her successor as First Minister – with one saying “urgency, action and partnership” will be key.

Several business groups have commented on the move, recognising her contribution, while also outlining the large pile of tasks on the “to do” list of her successor. They include Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Dr Liz Cameron, who said Ms Sturgeon has been a “committed, dedicated and passionate public servant" for Scotland.

“We have agreed and disagreed on economic policies but we have always found common ground on the importance of promoting Scotland on the world stage,” she added. “We will continue to work with the next First Minister as genuine partners as we collectively grow the economy as well as correcting regulatory policies which are not practically working for businesses.”

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Dr Liz Cameron says Ms Sturgeon has been a 'committed, dedicated and passionate public servant' for Scotland. Picture: Jane Barlow/Getty Images.

Dr Cameron also highlighted the "full in-tray of issues requiring immediate attention” awaiting whoever picks up the First Minister baton. “Urgency, action and partnership will be the watchwords from the business community,” she added.

Also seeing the next First Minister as having their work cut out was Andrew McRae, Scotland policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses. He flagged their “exceptionally challenging in-tray and we would urge them to look to Scotland’s small businesses and the communities they sustain as an early priority”.

He also said the trade body has “always enjoyed a constructive relationship with the First Minister throughout her record-breaking term… which was dominated by some of the greatest challenges our economy and communities have faced in decades – we look forward to continuing this positive role as a critical friend with her successor”.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, also praised Ms Sturgeon’s efforts as leader, saying: “The First Minister has guided Scotland through some incredibly challenging times, from Brexit to Covid, and now as we face an unparalleled cost-of-living crisis.”

Seize

Ms Black also echoed the call for imminent, decisive action to bolster Scotland’s economy, which she said continues to face “severe” pressure. In the three months to November, Scottish GDP is estimated to have been flat compared to the previous quarter, for example. “Action on business confidence, investment and growth are needed now more than ever,” Ms Black added, stressing that CBI Scotland “stands ready to work with the Scottish Government to build a thriving and competitive business environment that’s ready to seize the huge prizes on offer in the global economy.”

Catherine McWilliam, nations director for Scotland at the Institute of Directors Scotland, also addressed the handover of power, thanking the departing Scotland leader for her support of business community over the last 16 years. “Equally, we look forward to working alongside her successor to ensure that government policymaking accelerates the potential for businesses to thrive in this country in future.”