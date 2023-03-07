Greggs has revealed that its sales jumped by nearly a quarter last year and it is eyeing up big expansion plans, as it said the cost-of-living squeeze has led more consumers to rely on low-cost meals.

The bakery chain reported total sales of £1.5 billion over 2022, a 23 per cent surge on the £1.2bn reported the previous year. Households grappling with rising living costs have resulted in loyal customers who return to Greggs for value meals, although the number of customers has remained below pre-pandemic levels, it also said.

Greggs opened a record 186 outlets over the year, and closed 39, with branches opening in transport hubs like Liverpool Street station, and Birmingham and Liverpool Airports. The group, which currently has nearly 2,330 shops, said it wants to grow to have more than 3,000 across the UK "in time".

It also extended opening hours for around 500 stores to 8pm or beyond, which it revealed had led to a wave of people going to Greggs for hot evening meals like pizzas and chicken goujons. About 5 per cent of its total sales came from delivery services, with strong demand for sharing boxes, the FTSE250 firm added.

Greggs opened a record 186 outlets over the year, as part of a bid to expand to more than 3,000 across the UK 'in time' (file image). Picture: Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images.

Nevertheless, its profit lifted by just 1.9 per cent over the year, after it was hit by steep cost inflation and the withdrawal of the UK Government's pandemic support. Pre-tax profit reached £148.3 million, up from £145.6m the previous year.

Cost inflation is expected to remain a challenge this year, reaching 9 per cent to 10 per cent, driven by staff pay pressures and energy costs, but Greggs said it has managed to pass on some of this onto consumers through rises at the till, with the price of its sausage roll jumping from £1 at the start of 2022 to £1.20 by the start of 2023.

Progress

Chief executive Roisin Currie said: "2022 has been a year of strong progress for Greggs, the result of committed efforts to deliver our strategic growth plan. The significant opportunities on which the plan is based will remain centre stage in the year ahead as we make Greggs more accessible to even more customers.

"We have an exciting, ambitious plan for the years ahead and, by continuing to nurture what makes Greggs special, I believe we are extremely well-placed to realise the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business."

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Greggs has delivered good sales growth, but not much of that has landed in the bottom line – with like-for-like sales up 17.8 per cent and profits just 1.9 per cent ahead of the previous year. Rising costs are undoubtedly a big part of that story, but the company is taking good steps towards mitigating those increases and continuing to grow through measures like later trading hours and new shop openings.