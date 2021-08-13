RBS backs Forres farmer's acquisition of tyre fitting business

Long-standing Royal Bank of Scotland customer David Philip, whose family has been farming in the area since 1939, has bought over GT Tyres from previous owner, Cameron Gordon, upon his retirement.

The business, which was established in 1977, provides a range of tyres for cars, vans and 4x4s. It also offers specialist advice on car parts and components, and works closely with the agricultural community in the area.

For the last 25 years, Philip was a frequent visitor to the automotive business, which provided components for his arable farming equipment.

GT Tyres will continue to operate with its five existing staff members, whose jobs were retained in the changeover.

The deal has been backed with a six-figure loan from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Philip said: “I’ve known Cameron for a long time, and I knew he was looking for someone to take over ahead of his well-deserved retirement. The dedication of his talented team is testament to the business he has built over the years, and I’m looking forward to carrying on his legacy.

“The support from Royal Bank of Scotland has been phenomenal – they provided me with the funds to make this life-changing opportunity happen during a difficult year.”

Michelle Anderson, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “It’s great to see an independent business pass from one pair of committed hands to another. From the outset, David made it clear that he wanted to continue his predecessor’s work and it’s encouraging to see he has retained the existing team.”

