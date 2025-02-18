Rattray to address West Lothian Construction Forum

The latest meeting of the West Lothian Construction Forum takes place tomorrow, Wednesday February 19 with cash flow specialist Craig Alexander Rattray the guest speaker.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rattray, of CR Corporate Solutions, set up a successful Know Your Numbers division of the company to help give owners a better grasp on running their businesses and he will share his insights on transitioning from ‘operator to entrepreneur’ at the get-together at Sibbald Park in Bathgate.

The Glasgow growth strategist, often referred to as the ‘Martin Lewis for SMEs’, is the latest in a series of speakers to address the forum, which has been steadily growing in popularity under the chairmanship of Jamie Taylor of Taylor Roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last couple of months have seen the forum grow some good momentum as we see new faces coming along and old faces returning for more,” said Jamie.

Popular: Forum.

“We have had some fantastic speakers which have driven engagement within the room and allowed some good conversation to flow. We are listening to the issues being raised and trying to get the right speakers in to help address them.

“In recent months we have had the likes of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Business Gateway, Yosef Ewing and Anne Farr of the Rothera Group discussing topics such as funding, bidding tenders, business contracts and various other construction-related topics.