Rapper Antslive launches streetwear label with Hela Brands

Hela Brands is working with rapper AntsLive to officially launch streetwear label AVX across Scotland.

Hela Brands has worked with Avirex, a brand renowned for its high end and legendary aviator aesthetic, on the creation of AVX, bringing a more affordable label to the UK market.

Having invested heavily in AVX’s debut campaign for SS25, Hela is thrilled with its partnership with AntsLive, who represents the brand’s urban energy and ambitious spirit.

AVX brings the same unmistakable attitude and style as Avirex, and is very much crafted with purpose and consideration, focusing on high specification fits in quality fabric, built to last.

AntsLive in AVX

The debut campaign features classic pieces with oversized relaxed silhouettes, including a bomber jacket, denim shirt and shorts, t-shirts, a sweatshirt and hoodies, establishing the brand as an interchangeable modern-day uniform.

Attention to detail is everything. From fabric weights and finishes to the woven labels, webbing badges and metal elements that give every item an elevated edge. Premium denim, heavyweight cotton jersey and brushback sweats fused with eyelets and embroidery make up the AVX SS25 staples.

Willemijin Bos, AVX Creative Director, says: “This launch collection from AVX is a purposeful intersection between versatile, premium utility fits and bold designs to reach the new style conscious generation. Taking the heritage of Avirex beyond its trademark aviator jacket into a world of workwear-inspired streetwear that exudes confidence and credibility.”

Alfredo Cionti, President of Avirex, says: “The launch of AVX is a real milestone, bringing a new streetwear label with such heritage to the UK. Working with the team at Hela Brands to create and bring the brand to life has been an innovative and inspiring process for all involved.”

Ray Evans, CEO at Hela Brands, concludes: “AVX is an edgy brand full of attitude and the debut SS25 campaign is superb, with capsule pieces that are both classic and urban, yet maintaining the high quality fabric and fit of Avirex products.