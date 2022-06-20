Rangers fans promised 'innovative' menu embracing club history after new profit-sharing catering deal

Compass’ sports and entertainment division, Levy UK + Ireland, said the new commercial partnership will be based on a joint profit share arrangement, with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers.

Ibrox is Levy’s first sporting venue in Scotland, and the business said it would work closely with Compass Scotland boss David Hay and his team to “deliver the same high-level quality and catering expertise” provided at the firm’s venues across England, Ireland, and Wales.

Existing venues include Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Villa Park, Aviva Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium and Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro.

Levy and Compass Scotland already work together north of the Border and together they acted as the primary catering partner at the COP26 conference in Glasgow last autumn.

Bosses are promising a new menu, serving “fan favourites and embracing the history and global heritage of the club”. The firm is also aiming to “enhance the food offering to focus on sustainable, local Scottish produce” in line with the company’s push to become net zero by 2027.

In addition to the culinary expertise, Levy will introduce “upgraded, innovative technology” including digital screens and other frictionless tech.

Working alongside the club, the firm will also be managing non-match day meetings, conferences and events, including private celebrations and Christmas parties.

Ibrox is Levy’s first sporting venue in Scotland, though the firm already has a presence at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro. Picture: Kirk O'Rourke

Jon Davies, managing director, Levy UK, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Rangers FC and to provide catering services at one of the largest sporting stadiums in Scotland.

“Compass Scotland already has strong roots in Glasgow, and we’re confident we’ll wow supporters and other guests at Ibrox as we deliver our award-winning expertise from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“With a focus on improving the guest experience, enhancing local, sustainable and plant-forward options, and creating local employment opportunities, we’re excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get started.”

James Bisgrove, commercial and marketing director at Rangers, said: “Following an extremely competitive tender process, the innovative proposal and commercial offer from Levy stood out as a strong fit for Rangers Football Club and our supporters.

“We recognise Levy’s impressive global credentials, including at other top-tier UK football stadiums and venues such as Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, Aviva Stadium and the Ovo Hydro here in Glasgow.

“The Rangers board is excited by the potential of this new partnership with Levy and the innovation they will undoubtedly bring to the catering offering both on match days and non-match days at Ibrox Stadium.

“The commercial opportunity for the club is vast given the innovative profit share model we have agreed, with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers,” he added.