Ralph Sayer expands with two senior hires

Ralph Sayer, the Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents, is targeting continued growth with the appointment of two senior members of staff.

Kimberley Mackay has joined as a Partner to head up a new private client division of the business, while the team has been further bolstered with the arrival of Louise McLaren as Legal Director.

Ms Mackay began her career with Georgesons in Wick, Caithness and joins from Edinburgh legal firm Gillespie Macandrew where she was an Associate, having previously been Head of Private Client at Watermans.

Ms McLaren joins from Elmslies in the capital where she held a similar position having also been a director at Garden Stirling Burnet in East Lothian, Simpson & Marwick and Ralph Hendrie Legal.

Team: Louise McLaren (l) and Kimberley Mackay.

Ralph Sayer chief executive Ivan Ralph believes the appointments put the family-run company, which was formed in October 2022, on a strong footing going forward as it looks to continues to grow.

“We are aiming to build a new department on the back of Kimberley’s arrival as Private Client Partner,” he said.

“She set up the private client department at Watermans from scratch, and she’ll effectively be doing that here. At the moment we do Wills and Powers of Attorney for clients if they ask but now with Kimberley in place, we will be focusing on these things as well as the likes of inheritance tax planning.

“Planning for the future has become ever more important in the current climate, and Kimberley’s expertise in guiding clients will be a valuable asset for the firm and will complement the existing offering we have.

“Louise is someone I know very well and is another excellent addition to the team. She was a secretary/paralegal who did a law degree in her mid-40s, and was a trainee of mine at McEwan Fraser Legal and also worked with me at Ralph Hendrie so is returning for a third time and will play an important part in our growth strategy.”

Ms Mackay is the fourth Partner in the firm and said: “This is a fantastic opportunity, and I am excited to develop and guide a brand-new private client team. I’ve been so impressed with the work Ralph Sayer has been doing and their growing presence in such a short space of time. I am so pleased to be a part of it.”