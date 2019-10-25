R&D tax credit firm Amplifi Solutions sets up shop in Edinburgh

A research and development tax credit specialist is looking to make its mark in Scotland after opening an Edinburgh office.

Amplifi Solutions, which has its roots in Northern Ireland, includes qualified accountants and technical writers within its team.

R&D tax credits can be awarded to any company providing they are undertaking steps in research and development – even when those projects do not succeed.

Jamie Watts, commercial director at Amplifi Solutions, said: “As an Edinburgh local myself, I’ve seen first-hand how Scottish companies are embracing innovation, from small projects such as investing in bespoke software, to world-class product developments.

“R&D tax credit statistics published by HM Revenue and Customs in October showed that an incredible £175 million was claimed in R&D tax credits here in Scotland, with each company claiming on average nearly £80,000.”

Innovation

Jeff Drennan, managing partner, added: "The newest HMRC figures show that companies throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK are availing of the scheme, but there are still so many who aren’t claiming what they should be.

"Innovation can occur in any company, if a business is creating or changing an existing product, service or process; they could qualify for the R&D tax credit scheme."

