Make the most of your next interview with these tips to help you feel confident, prepared, and in control 💬

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asking questions in interviews shows confidence, curiosity, and serious interest in the role

It’s your chance to assess whether the company is the right fit for you

The right questions can help you stand out from other candidates

A thoughtful approach can leave a lasting impression on the interviewer

Use the opportunity to gather insights that go beyond the job description

Job interviews aren’t just an opportunity for employers to assess whether you’re the right fit — they’re also your chance to figure out whether the company is the right fit for you.

Asking thoughtful questions at the end of an interview shows you’ve done your homework, are engaged with the role, and are seriously considering how you’d fit into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart, well-prepared questions can leave a lasting impression and help you make an informed decision about whether to accept a job if it's offered. Think of it as a two-way street: you're not just being interviewed — you're interviewing them too.

Here are nine good questions to ask an employer that can help you stand out and gather the insights you need.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What does a typical day or week in this role look like? This question gives you a clear idea of the day-to-day responsibilities and how your time will be spent. It helps you move beyond the job description and understand the role in a practical, real-world context. What are the biggest challenges someone in this role might face? You’re not just asking what’s great about the job — you’re showing maturity and realism by wanting to know the trickier parts too. This can reveal whether the challenges are ones you feel prepared for or willing to take on. How is success measured in this role? Every company defines success differently. Understanding how your performance will be measured (whether that’s by KPIs, client feedback, sales figures, or something else) can help you determine whether your strengths align with their expectations. Can you tell me more about the team I’d be working with? This is a friendly way to gauge the company culture and your potential colleagues. You might learn about team dynamics, collaboration styles, or even red flags if the answer is vague or overly brief. What are the opportunities for growth and development? Asking this signals that you’re ambitious and looking to stay with the company long-term. It also helps you understand whether there’s a clear career path or training support in place. How would you describe the company culture? Culture matters. Whether you thrive in a structured, fast-paced environment or a more laid-back, flexible one, the answer to this question can help you decide if you'd be comfortable and motivated working there. What are the next steps in the interview process? This practical question shows you're keen to move forward and gives you a timeline so you’re not left wondering what happens next. Is there anything on my CV or in my background that gives you pause? It’s bold, but it can be very effective. It gives you a chance to clarify or address any doubts directly, and shows confidence, self-awareness, and a willingness to improve. What do you enjoy most about working here? This question often opens the door to a more personal, genuine conversation. If the interviewer lights up when answering, that’s a good sign. If they hesitate, it might give you something to think about.