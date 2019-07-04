Pure Spa opens five new sites after six-figure funding

Edinburgh-headquartered Pure Spa has launched in five new locations this year thanks to securing a £100,000 loan.

The six-figure sum from Umi Debt Finance Scotland, under the Scottish Growth Scheme, has helped support the spa group's "ambitious" growth plans.

Pure Spa, which now has 13 spas across the UK, is looking to add a further 17 sites in the next three years, as well as broaden its recently launched range of beauty products and treatments.

It currently employees 170 people and has a projected turnover of £5 million for this year,

Founder and chief executive Becky Woodhouse said the growth loan “directly funded the five new spa locations, product development and the hiring of new staff”.

Thomas Brock, Umi Debt Finance Scotland fund director, added: “Pure Spa is a strong brand that has already had some great successes across the UK. We are very happy to be able to support them with their ambitious growth plans to open further premises and develop sustainable, natural products."