Pure Leisure Group partners with Bowland Properties

Pure Leisure Group, owner of the Loch Ness Highland Resort in Scotland and one of the UK’s leading holiday park operators, has launched a partnership with estate agency, Bowland Properties, to enhance the resale experience for holiday homeowners and further strengthen Pure Leisure’s commitment to supporting customers at every stage of their ownership journey.

Having guided thousands of people through the purchase of their dream holiday home, Pure Leisure has always placed a strong emphasis on long-term care and service.

This partnership represents the natural next step in that ethos ensuring that when owners decide it’s time to sell or upgrade their existing holiday home, they receive the same level of attention, support and professionalism they experienced at the start of their journey.

The partnership with Bowland Properties was created to provide expert, personalised, marketing and sales support, offering owners more control, confidence and clarity when selling. Unlike traditional resale methods, this model empowers owners to set their own asking price and gain national visibility on major property platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla, aligning the experience more closely with the mainstream property market.

Dean Evans-Turner, MD of Bowland Properties is leading the collaboration. He brings over 20 years of experience in the holiday home and leisure sector, combined with 8+ years in the estate agency world. His unique background makes him ideally placed to lead this innovative approach and deliver a customer-focused resale experience that reflects the evolving needs of holiday homeowners.

Dean said: “This partnership is an exciting evolution. We know how much care goes into finding the perfect holiday home and we want that same level of care to be present when it’s time to move on. With realistic pricing, national exposure and no unnecessary intermediaries, we’re giving owners the tools and confidence to make informed, empowered decisions.”

Owner of Pure Leisure Group, John Morphet added: “Our customers are always our priority and providing unrivalled levels of customer service at every stage in their journey with us is key. I am delighted in the collaboration to ensure this customer service extends beyond purchasing their holiday home and championing the sector for a positive experience when reselling their second home.”

