Public offered share in 'world’s largest consumer-owned wind farm' located in Ayrshire

Ripple Energy, which is behind the 18.8-megawatt wind farm at Kirk Hill, Ayrshire, has opened up a co-operative membership scheme that enables individuals to invest in the project and benefit from lower energy costs.

The eight-turbine wind farm, which is due to start construction soon, will generate enough electricity to power 20,000 households.

Ripple's CEO Sarah Merrick says consumers can protect themselves from high energy prices by owning part of the new wind farm. Picture: contributed.

Sarah Merrick, chief executive of Ripple Energy, said: "Owning part of a wind farm is the easiest way to protect yourself from future energy price spikes. Wind delivers clean, stable priced power for the long term. We want as many people as possible to benefit, whilst also reducing their carbon footprint.

"The current energy price crisis is hurting households across the country. With Ripple, people take control of their energy costs, creating a greener future at the same time."

Owners get savings applied to their electricity bill that reflect the difference between the market price for electricity and the wind farm's “low and stable” operating costs. Ripple says that when market prices are high, savings are high. When the market price is lower, savings fall too. The net effect is to help stabilise bills.

An investment of around £1,700 will purchase enough of the wind farm to power the typical UK home, the energy firm added.

Ripple's first wind farm, Graig Fatha, in South Wales, completed construction in December. Its 907 owners are expected to save around £275 on their electricity bill in its first year of operation.