Public get chance to see refreshed plans for Glasgow scheme offering 400 flats

Updated plans for hundreds of homes on the site of a former flour mill on Glasgow’s riverside are set to be unveiled to the public.

The proposals for the former Snodgrass Flour Mill, first announced in March, are being brought forward by the global property management company CA Ventures. Some 400 apartments are proposed for the current car park site, together with commercial units on the ground floor to maintain activity at street level and serve the growing neighbourhood.

Members of the public will be able to view the refined proposals for the derelict site at a public exhibition on Wednesday May 10 at Box Hub, Washington Street, Glasgow, between 3pm and 7pm. The exhibition boards will also be available on the project website following the exhibition. The event follows on from an initial public exhibition in March, which set out the principle of the proposals.

A spokesperson for CA Ventures said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward our proposals to create a high-quality new landmark building in Glasgow’s city centre following our initial round of consultation in March. The feedback we have received to date has been invaluable and our upcoming second event serves an opportunity for us to respond to comments provided.

“Serving as a gateway into the city centre, we are really excited about delivering this investment in Glasgow, providing quality homes for hundreds of residents in the city centre and contributing to the transformation of the Broomielaw district into a thriving and dynamic neighbourhood. Members of the local community and other interested parties are encouraged to attend our second event and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on the updated proposals.”

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Glasgow City Council for the project in March, signalling the start of a 12-week consultation process. If approved, the development would be the second delivered in Glasgow by the global firm, which recently opened a 422-bed purpose-built student accommodation development on the city’s Cathedral Street. Since being established in the UK in 2018, CA Ventures has been an active investor in Scotland, including through several student schemes in Edinburgh.