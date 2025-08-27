£8,000 boost for Scottish communities teed up at charity golf day

Annual golf fundraiser delivers big win for community projects across Scotland

A DAY of swings, putts and community spirit teed up more than £8,000 for a grant scheme supporting life-changing local projects across Scotland.

The popular Lintel Trust annual golf fundraiser, held at the Auchterarder Golf Club, saw housing professionals, partners and supporters from across the country gather for a lively day of sport with a deeper social purpose.

With all proceeds supporting its Small Grant Fund, the event, driven by Lintel Trust, the charity delivery partner of the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), is designed to back grassroots organisations linked to housing associations or co-operatives. The fund enables communities to take charge of their own future.

Lintel Trust golfing Day

Now in its eleventh year, the event hit new heights by raising £8,049.40, providing a welcome boost for initiatives tackling digital exclusion, social isolation, health and wellbeing, homelessness prevention and much more.

Amanda Gauld, Social Value Advisor at SPA, said: “This event has become a real highlight of the year for our network – it brings people together to enjoy the game while making a tangible difference to housing communities across Scotland.

“Thanks to the generosity of everyone who participated and donated, we’re able to support more small-scale, high-impact projects that really matter to people on the ground.”

The fundraiser was made possible by headline sponsor Ross & Laidlaw & Sons Ltd, whose longstanding support has helped turn the event into a firm calendar favourite. Further backing came from LHC Procurement Group, DMI Fire and Security, T.R. Aitchison Electricians and a further eight generous firms who stepped up to sponsor.

Lintel Trust golfing Day

On the day, 27 different companies from across Scotland donated a mix of raffle prizes, helping to drive up the total and infuse the day with friendly energy and camaraderie.

Mark Thorley, Chair of Lintel Trust, added: “The support we receive from sponsors and donors is nothing short of inspiring. These are companies who believe in making a social impact beyond their day jobs, and we’re proud to channel their support directly into communities.”

As if the fundraising success wasn’t enough, the day was also marked by a rare sporting achievement – not one, but three hole-in-ones added a celebratory buzz to the event.

Amanda added: “Our Small Grant Fund is all about championing local ideas that might otherwise struggle to find backing. Whether it’s a digital upskilling project or a community garden, these are the ideas that quietly change lives.”

Applications for the 2025 round of Small Grants are now open, with community-led organisations encouraged to apply if they have strong links to housing associations or co-operatives across Scotland.

Typically, grants support initiatives focused on digital inclusion, community wellbeing, support for vulnerable groups and fostering resilience through meaningful local activity.

Fundraising events like the Annual Golf Day are vital not only for raising money but also for strengthening networks and driving collaboration across Scotland’s housing sector.

By continuing to back these kinds of initiatives, SPA and its partners are investing in a future where local people have the resources and confidence to build better communities from the ground up.

Full guidance on how to apply can be found at: www.linteltrust.org.uk