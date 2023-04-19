The proposals for the Met Tower have been outlined by Bruntwood SciTech, a property provider focused on the science and technology sector. Its plans encompass both a refurbishment vision for the former City of Glasgow College building as well as detailed plans for a new, adjoining tower, which collectively would create a new technology and digital hub in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre. The £60m investment would see Bruntwood SciTech bring the current grade B-listed building back into use and open in summer 2025, following a ten-year period of vacancy, and construct the new, adjacent building set to open in 2026.

Combined, the two towers will offer more than 200,000 sq ft of serviced and leased office space to supercharge the growth of the city’s tech sector. Enabling works on the site are already underway, with work on Met Tower expected to commence this winter, subject to planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Crowther, property director at Bruntwood SciTech, said: “Met Tower is the perfect location to build a new tech and digital cluster in Glasgow; not only is it located mere 50m from Queen Street Station, it’s in the heart of the Glasgow City Innovation District surrounded by two exceptional universities and the college, where future talent and some of the most exciting university spin-outs in Scotland and all of the UK can be found. We’re delighted to reach this milestone and unveil our vision for Met Tower and the new building.”