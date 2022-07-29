£30 million investment will help historic Aberdeenshire distillery meet global demand

Owner Brown-Forman is looking to significantly increase production facilities at the historic distillery, which is located near Forgue, by Huntly.

It said global demand for The GlenDronach has tripled since 2016 as whisky connoisseurs around the world discover the distillery’s rich sherry cask matured single malts.

This marks the second phase of investment by the company following renovations of the distillery’s visitors’ centre in 2020, which created a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge and retail space.

The latest investment plans will build on “centuries of whisky making heritage”, dating back to the distillery’s establishment by James Allardice in 1826.

As part of the development programme, significant attention will be paid to preserve the historic site and craft of fine whisky-making on the grounds of the former Boynsmill Estate, including the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the iconic courtyard will remain, Brown-Forman added, “retaining the rich heritage and traditional craft of whisky making at The Glendronach for future generations”.

The three-year phased project will prepare the distillery to more than double capacity and will also improve operational energy efficiencies.

Distillery manager Laura Tolmie said: ”As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re very proud to be custodians of such a revered single malt at The GlenDronach. I’m delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”