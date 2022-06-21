£220 billion global wealth manager to open Edinburgh base

LGT Wealth Management, which is part of LGT Group, said the Edinburgh base would become its fourth UK office.

John Godfrey, formerly regional centre head and senior investment director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, has been appointed to head up the Scotland operation. He brings some 24 years of experience in the wealth management industry.

Following the success of LGT Wealth Management’s first regional office in Bristol, launched in 2016, Scotland has been identified as an important area to further support the high level of service provided to clients locally.

Being part of LGT Group, which is privately owned by the Princely family of Liechtenstein, enables the firm to provide a “forward-thinking, financially stable, and entrepreneurial approach” to wealth management in Scotland.

LGT Wealth has been working closely with financial advisers and professional intermediaries in Scotland for a number of years, strengthened by the local appointment of Lynsey Carson as business development director in 2017. The firm now plans to grow the team north of the Border.

Andrew Davies, partner and head of regional development, said: “As the business continues to grow, we recognise the importance of having a physical presence across the different regions. Scotland is an important area for us; we have a number of clients in the region already.

“Opening an office in Edinburgh will enable us to provide a better service and support to this market. John’s on-the-ground knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable to the success of this growth opportunity.”

Godfrey, head of Scotland, added: “I was attracted to LGT Wealth Management by the private family ownership structure, the focus on putting clients first and working for a firm with a people-centric culture.

“Having an independent research capability allows us to make unbiased decisions based solely on what is right for clients. This in-house expertise provides access to investment opportunities from across the widest investment universe, free from conflicts of interest.