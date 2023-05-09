All Sections
£1m Aberdeenshire warehouse offers 'ultimate whisky ownership experience'

Whisky investors and connoisseurs are being offered the “ultimate cask ownership experience” thanks to the launch of a £1 million state-of-the-art warehouse.

By Scott Reid
Published 9th May 2023, 04:54 BST
Still Spirit’s new Aberdeenshire facility is equipped with “industry leading technology”, including a bespoke racking storage system and management software which displays the cask’s history at a glance. With capacity for more than 2,000 casks, the warehouse has been developed to allow the venture to offer a full suite of cask services to private customers around the world - from purchasing whisky casks, storage, tasting samples, re-gauging, and re-racking, all the way to assistance with selling casks or bottling.

Still Spirit owns and verifies all casks available for sale, storing them in its secure private warehouse, where strict HRMC guidelines are followed to ensure the proper ownership paperwork is delivered to the owner. The catalogue includes in excess of 1,000 casks from dozens of distilleries, covering single malt, single grain, and blends from a variety of vintages.

Those who purchase a cask will also have the chance to monitor its progress, including visiting the warehouse and sampling the whisky as it matures. Bottling or reselling the cask can also be assisted via Still Spirit’s sister whisky auction business, Whisky Hammer.

Founded by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne in 2016, Whisky Hammer is a family-run whisky auction service that has achieved worldwide acclaim for hosting monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits. It has achieved the world record for the highest value cask ever sold at auction. Four years later, they opened their Still Spirit premises in Ellon - a whisky shop, e-commerce site and dram bar offering more than 100 rare whiskies.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “Craig and I are extremely proud to be able to open our cask warehouse in Aberdeenshire. This is a milestone achievement for us as it showcases our drive for further establishment in the whisky industry with a notable focus on ‘doing it right’. With Still Spirit, we can offer whisky enthusiasts worldwide the chance to own and monitor their own casks with confidence.”

The state-of-the-art warehouse will allow buyers across the globe to own and monitor whisky casks with confidence. Picture: Jonathan AddieThe state-of-the-art warehouse will allow buyers across the globe to own and monitor whisky casks with confidence. Picture: Jonathan Addie
The state-of-the-art warehouse will allow buyers across the globe to own and monitor whisky casks with confidence. Picture: Jonathan Addie
