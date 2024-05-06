£120m framework to boost Scottish housing net zero drive

SCOTTISH businesses are being urged to put their names forward to secure a spot on a new major framework worth up to £120m over four years to support the delivery of crucial retrofitting and decarbonisation works and services.

The new retrofit and decarbonisation framework extends beyond public buildings, encompassing both domestic and non-domestic requirements. This offers a significant opportunity for businesses of all sizes, particularly encouraging smaller firms to tender for these vital works.

Known as N9, the Scottish Procurement Alliance says the new framework is designed to foster inclusivity and flexibility, particularly benefiting micro and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This approach ensures that organisations of various sizes have tailored opportunities within the framework to access works and services.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance, Scotland’s largest, free-to-join procurement organisation, said: “This framework is a brilliant opportunity for businesses of all sizes working in energy consultancy, insulation, HVAC, building controls, EV charging and infrastructure and other renewable technologies to support the nationwide upgrade effort at a crucial time.

“N9 will provide comprehensive energy efficiency and decarbonisation support tailored to the unique needs of public sector organisations across Scotland.

“This includes everything from outlining energy policies to implementing insulation works and building management and metering systems.

"We're committed to fairness and transparency, and with N9, we've particularly aimed to empower small businesses by reserving exclusive spots for them. This not only levels the playing field but also opens up opportunities for smaller companies, that may have previously been out of reach.”

SPA has upgraded the N9 framework to include new support features such as consulting for PAS legislation as well as value bands in three ranges – up to £750,000, between £750,000 and £2.5 million, and over £2.5 million, along with guidance on energy policies.

The framework features six workstreams covering consultancy, multi-disciplinary works, building insulations and performance, heating and ventilation systems, control and management systems and solar PV and EV charging.

Places have been reserved specifically for micro and small businesses within various lots.

SPA currently has over 500 live projects valued at over £1 billion, supporting 260+ suppliers

Lesley added: “We've significantly enhanced N9, revamping its structure and expanding our HVAC services to include options like district and network heating.

“These updates align with the broader clean heat and decarbonisation agenda, incorporating elements from the proposed Heat in Buildings Bill and the Heat in Buildings Strategy.

“As with any changes these were made through wide-ranging and deep consultation with suppliers and partners to ensure that we are offering the best value for money and addressing industry needs head-on.”

SPA works with 120+ partners across the public sector, including small cooperatives, RSLs, and local authorities, and partners with over 250 suppliers ranging from micro companies to national firms all capable of providing crucial support services.

As a not-for-profit organisation, SPA directs its surpluses to local communities through the Community Benefit Fund (CBF) in partnership with Lintel Trust. SPA currently has over 500 live projects valued at over £1 billion, supporting 260+ suppliers.

Since its inception in 2017, the CBF has distributed more than £2 million in grants and match funding to assist over 102 community groups, charities, and various causes, generating a social value exceeding £5.1 million.

Companies meeting the relevant criteria can apply via the Scottish Procurement Alliance website: