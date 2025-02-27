£120m framework set to supercharge decarbonisation

Landmark opportunity to bolster energy efficiency and green skills

A landmark framework has now launched opening up transformative opportunities for Scotland’s public sector to accelerate the country’s journey to net-zero.

With an estimated value of £120m, appointed firms can expect to drive significant energy upgrades in public sector buildings, including schools, hospitals, social housing, and community spaces.

Now the largest-ever framework from the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), known Retrofit and Decarbonisation (N9), will play a key role in delivering these essential upgrades.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance

N9 aims to not only drive Scotland's transition to net zero but also address the country’s green skills shortage while creating wider economic opportunities for organisations of all sizes.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance, said: “Addressing the green skills gap is going to be vital in supporting Scotland’s energy transition.

“With an ageing workforce and a shortage of skilled professionals, the demand for green skills far exceeds the current supply.

“That’s why we’ve pledged to invest a portion of the income generated through the N9 Framework into organisations that are innovating and training the next generation of green-skilled workers, ensuring the sector is equipped to meet both current and future challenges.

“This framework will not only deliver high-quality retrofit solutions, but it will invest in organisations that are nurturing the next generation of green talent, ensuring long-term sustainability for our partners and communities.”

Marking a significant step in Scotland’s net zero journey, the framework provides public sector bodies with essential resources for decarbonisation, alongside sourcing consultants to identify grant funding that will tackle financial challenges and kick-start progress.

The framework will encompass services ranging from energy policy development and retrofit design to the installation of advanced heating systems, building management controls, and solar energy solutions.

Lesley added: “The N9 Framework makes it easier for public sector organisations to connect with top-quality contractors while fostering collaboration and innovation.

“It’s designed to support businesses of all sizes, with dedicated opportunities for small and micro firms to ensure a fair and inclusive approach.

“By accommodating flexible project sizes, from smaller contracts under £750,000 to those exceeding £2.5 million, we’re helping to drive local economic growth while ensuring the framework meets the diverse needs of everyone involved.

“We also want to make social value a key priority by requiring appointed companies to deliver measurable benefits in individual wellbeing, environmental preservation, and social mobility.”

With a total UK value of £660 million, including projects in England and Wales, the N9 Framework will set a national benchmark for energy efficiency and retrofit delivery.

SPA’s February launch event marks the start of a wider initiative to engage with stakeholders. A follow-up event for appointed contractors will be held in March, with a session for SPA’s partners scheduled for April.

SPA is Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation, supporting over 260 suppliers and managing more than 600 active projects valued at £1.1 billion.

Its frameworks help public sector bodies, including housing associations and the NHS, achieve the best value for money while meeting compliance standards.

By reinvesting any surplus into community-focused initiatives, SPA adopts a sustainable approach to business and community development.

Through its Community Benefit Fund (CBF), SPA has supported impactful projects such as digital inclusion programmes and apprenticeship support funds, making a tangible difference across Scottish society.