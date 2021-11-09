Proposed new whisky distillery at historic Dornoch Firth site

The Midfearn Distillery Company hopes to build the facility on the Midfearn Estate at Easter Fearn, three miles south east of the village of Ardgay, close to where whisky was first produced more than 200 years ago.

A Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to Highland Council’s planning department, prompting a public consultation phase – including an initial, face-to-face consultation event at Edderton Village Hall on December 1, and a further virtual consultation event on January 20. The company said it would then, subject to no obstacles, be cleared to submit a detailed planning application.

The site of the proposed distillery, close to where whisky was produced more than 200 years ago. Picture: contributed.

The company added that the Easter Fearn site is near what is believed to be the location of the Midfearn Distillery established in 1798 by local businessman George Ross. “This closed after a few years in operation, and Ross went on to work with other local distilling interests,” the Midfearn Distillery Company said.

The 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate has been in the Brooke family since 1893, with current custodian Charlie Brooke believing the distillery will be an important development in providing employment and economic benefit to the wider community.

The Midfearn Estate said it already provides electricity from existing wind and hydro power projects, and the long-term sustainability of its energy source will form an “important element” of the distillery’s development.

Mr Brooke said: “The Scotch whisky industry has advanced significantly since the opening of the first Midfearn Distillery, and we will not only set out to make a distinctive and high-quality whisky, but we will prioritise environmental sustainability and work towards carbon neutrality at every stage of the project.

“This is a family business that will build and grow this enterprise on a beautiful site within the Dornoch Firth National Scenic Area and we look forward to working with the local community to return whisky-making to Easter Fearn, with all the benefits that will bring to the economy of the area.”

