FTSE 250 commercial property investor and developer Hansteen has submitted paperwork to get planning permission in principle for the mooted residential-led, mixed-use site, with the proposal having been recommended for approval by Falkirk Council planners, attracted the interest of Cala Homes, which would progress the design and deliver the development.

The project, plans of which were outlined in 2020, has been conceived to comprise around 500 homes (including 25 per cent affordable housing), parkland, and a new neighbourhood centre with potential for retail and community use. It is estimated that around 150 jobs (direct and indirect) would be created for every year of construction, and the completed site would be expected to support around 300 to 400 full-time roles, and generate more than £500,000 of council tax receipts.

Those behind the project also say developer contributions approaching £8m would go towards local education, affordable housing, healthcare facilities; and transport infrastructure including upgrades to junction four of the M9, and better bus connections with Polmont Rail Station and the wider Falkirk area.

Ian Conway from Cala Homes said: "This highly sustainable development continues to build on our already strong presence in the Falkirk Council area and will bring considerable economic benefits to the local community, delivering a jobs boost and millions of pounds worth of investment.

“Assisting in overall regeneration of the site, the extensive greenspaces including linked parks, play areas and general amenity will also create new and enhance habitat areas that will contribute significant environmental and social benefits for both the future residents and the wider local community.”

Lynn Blaikie, president of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, also commented: “It is fantastic to see this level of investment being made in the area, delivering land for employment and commercial uses, as well as much-needed housing.