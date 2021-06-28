Prominent lawyer joins board of Edinburgh social enterprise GTS Solutions

Steven Jansch, a founding partner of legal firm Gilson Gray, joins GTS as a non-executive director.

Steven Jansch, a founding partner of legal firm Gilson Gray and head of its insolvency department, joins GTS as a non-executive director.

As a commercial litigator and civil solicitor advocate, Jansch has spent many years appearing before the Scottish courts and various tribunals and committees. He has also spent time working in the public sector.

Jansch is accredited by the Society of Writers to HM Signet (the WS Society) in commercial litigation and also by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in insolvency law.

GTS chief executive Chris Thewlis said: “Steven is a great addition to the board at GTS offering further good governance and expertise as we work towards our growth strategies to increase income which maximises social value.”

Jansch said: “I have worked with Chris and GTS for a number of years now. I am continually surprised and delighted by the progress Chris and the team has made and continues to make in providing access to work, on breaking down barriers, and providing a true inclusive approach to the commerciality of delivery of GTS services.

“GTS is run as a business allowing it to offer much more than many other third sector organisations. This business acumen allows GTS to give back in significant ways.

“Having a lawyer as a non-executive director is beneficial to GTS, to me personally, and to my firm, all at once.

“For GTS they get a friendly face who can help take an analytical approach to strategic decisions being made at board level. For me, I get to see the inner workings of GTS to better understand them as a client allowing me to tailor my advice to them.”

The expanded board now includes Thewlis, operations director Tracey Smith, Roger Horam, Brian Cameron and Stephen Paterson.

The firm’s clients include multiple local authorities, Historic Environment Scotland and Edinburgh Zoo.

Jansch added: “The synergies between Gilson Gray and GTS have surprised me given that we provide services in very different areas. Both firms share our people focus, and we maintain a positive and progressive working environment through openness in working towards collaborative success.”

