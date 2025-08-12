Profits double at Scottish housebuilder Bancon Group

Leading Aberdeenshire-based housebuilding and construction firm, Bancon Group, has posted strong trading results, with accounts for its most recent financial year showing pre-tax profits have doubled since the previous year.

Its latest set of accounts, for the year to March 31, 2025, show turnover across the group increased by 13% to £110.7million, up from £97.7million in 2024. This helped to drive a 100% improvement in pre-tax profits, which increased to £2.6million from £1.3million in the previous financial year.

Founded in Banchory in 1975 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Bancon Group has grown to become one of Scotland’s leading construction and housebuilding firms, employing around 250 people across its trading divisions: Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe and supporting a considerable subcontractor base.

The group is proud to have handed over a total of 338 private and affordable homes in the year to March 2025.

Bancon Group Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Tweedie (left) and Chairman, Bob McAlpine (right)

Bancon Homes achieved a Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction from Inhouse Research for the eighth consecutive year and saw a 38% increase in the number of private homes sold which drove a 22% increase in turnover in this business.

The business reported that “while the impact of uncertainty around geopolitical events and UK policy announcements had an impact on purchaser appetite post-Christmas, visitor levels and sales have recovered since that point and this momentum has been maintained into the new financial year”.

Deeside Timberframe’s turnover increased by 23% on the previous year. A continued focus on efficiency along with relative stability in raw material prices allowed margins to be maintained.

The timberframe manufacturer has also taken significant steps in the delivery of its strategic plan, including a multi-million pound automation investment at its recently expanded Stirling factory and the opening of an office in Warrington to serve current and prospective customers in the North of England.

The group reports that its construction business has made good progress against its strategic aim of delivering better margins, with the business posting its highest pre-tax profit since 2007, despite a managed 9% reduction in turnover.

This has been achieved through effective partnerships with local authorities and housing associations that focus on retrofit work and land-led affordable housing. The company will continue to invest in its team to deliver current major contracts awards and those that are due to commence in the coming months.

Andrew Tweedie, Bancon Group’s Chief Financial Officer, welcomed the positive results.

“It is extremely satisfying to be able to report a significant uplift in profits in the year to March 2025. These accounts build on the strong results we achieved last year, despite the range of pressures being faced by the industry,” he said.

“Whilst there has been some easing of the headwinds in certain areas, our sector continues to face challenging conditions which makes our performance over this period all the more notable. Our results are testament to the success of the strategies in place across the group and the dedication and talents of the people involved in delivering them.

“We are targeting further profit growth in the current financial year and have made a positive start, with strong sales across both our homes and timberframe businesses as well as a significant contract win in our retrofit construction business.”

Work has also started on Bancon’s latest private housing development, Valley View at Milltimber in Aberdeen City. The new community of luxury four and five-bedroom homes on North Deeside Road is due to launch to buyers later this year.

