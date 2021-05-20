Professional services staff see hybrid model as optimum working arrangement

French Duncan introduced a flexible working strategy in August as the pandemic forced millions of people across the UK to work from home.

Results of a survey of its staff show that adopting the new strategy in terms of place of work and flexible hours has been successful.

French Duncan said 97 per cent of its staff had responding “positively” on how they have coped with remote working, and how they perceive their working lives being managed in the months and years ahead.

The pandemic has forced millions of people across the UK to work from home, behind their laptops. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The survey among 200 employees revealed that just one person felt full-time office working was their optimum working arrangement. A hybrid model of three days at home and two in the office was the most desired (39 per cent), followed by two days at home and three in the office (20 per cent).

The most popular day of the week for home working was, perhaps unsurprisingly, Friday (34 per cent), while staff preferred working in the office on a Tuesday (28 per cent). However, a larger proportion (50 per cent) of staff stated they were “flexible” when it came to which days were preferred to work at home or in the office.

Managing partner Graeme Finnie said: “What’s clear from the results is that a hybrid model of staff working locations is necessary – that there are numerous benefits to most in being able to work both remotely and in the office.”

