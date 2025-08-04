Professional leaders are human beings too

Employers must focus on the mental health of senior staff, says Chris Phillips

According to the Health & Safety Executive, work-related ill health has been on a long-term decline since the 1990s. This trend reflects real progress in how we manage occupational health and safety, particularly in reducing incidents of musculoskeletal disorders that were once widespread in physically demanding roles. However, this overall positive trajectory masks more complex and concerning patterns, notably the sharp rise in stress, depression, and anxiety, especially in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mental and emotional pressures facing today’s workforce are becoming more visible, more frequently. The effects of pressure in the workplace were brought into sharp focus when the TV cameras captured the sight of the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, becoming visibly emotional. Whether or not this was a personal matter, there is surely little doubt that the unrelenting demands of one of the highest-pressure jobs in the country will be a contributing factor to her very public strain.

Although MPs are not employees in a conventional sense, there is a more general principle at stake here, which is that employers are accountable for managing and mitigating the pressures on their staff, regardless of seniority.

We talk often about the importance of stress management and the responsibilities of organisations to protect the wellbeing of their people, and many forward-thinking workplaces have made meaningful strides in providing mental health resources, flexibility, and support systems. But even workplaces that champion mental health often overlook their own leadership. The wellbeing of leaders directly affects team morale, strategic clarity and organisational resilience.

Senior leadership roles, whether in politics, business or public service, are demanding by design. The holders are expected to remain calm under pressure, make difficult decisions and absorb the stress of their teams. However, the emotional cost of this responsibility is often underestimated. Unlike those starting out in their career, senior leaders often feel they have no safe space to acknowledge emotional strain. Admitting vulnerability can be seen as a professional risk, despite growing awareness about mental health.

When I first wrote about stress in the workplace nearly 25 years ago, it was on the rise and replacing physical conditions such as low back pain and other musculoskeletal issues as the main source of work-related absence. Then, it seemed to reflect the move away from physically demanding heavy industry being a major source of employment and the growing awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

The challenge on employers is understanding the pressures on all staff, both mental and physical. For leadership teams, this can be especially hard. I would urge all organisations to take an active role in normalising vulnerability in leadership through open conversations and relaying personal experiences – especially difficult ones.

Organisations can also offer mental health support such as executive coaching and confidential therapy, and encourage peer support, where employees can speak candidly without fear of judgment.

What happened in the House of Commons might have, temporarily, humanised the role of leadership. It may have even taken one small step towards dismantling the myth that strength means suppressing emotion. But to truly move forward, we must challenge deeply-embedded cultural expectations that continue to define professionalism as stoicism and emotional detachment, particularly at the top. While strength, decisiveness, and resilience are important qualities in leadership, so too are empathy, self-awareness, and the ability to acknowledge one’s limits. In fact, these so-called “soft” skills are increasingly critical to sustainable and human-centred leadership.