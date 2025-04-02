Procast Group celebrates one year in Aberdeen with new contracts

Procast Group is celebrating one year since establishing a permanent base in Aberdeen. The principal contractor has recently secured several new contracts in the north of Scotland.

Originally brought on by Aberdeen City Council for a six-month project, the company has now transformed hundreds of homes, bringing old properties up to speed across the region.

The Hamilton-based firm has been working with Aberdeen City Council for two years. After delivering outstanding results on the initial period, the council invited Procast to assist in a housing project for Ukrainian families fleeing war.

The city aimed to make 150 properties available, ensuring they were fully equipped with new kitchens, rewiring, decoration, carpets and furniture—including beds and essential white goods. These upgrades create safe, comfortable and fully functional homes for families that were fit for the future.

Procast initially led on 75 homes, impressing the council with its results and transparency throughout. This efficiency and professionalism established a foundation for a long-term partnership that led Procast to set up a permanent presence in Aberdeen.

The firm established an office, a depot leased from the council, and a flat for staff members working in the area. The company now manages projects alongside a trusted contractor HN Hamilton with a team of more than 25 skilled workers dedicated to housing improvements.

Peter McLaughlin, Procast’s contract manager for the north of Scotland, has embraced his role in Aberdeen.

He said: "Procast’s growth in the North of Scotland has been driven by the strength of our reputation—our commitment to quality, transparency, and respect for the communities we work in.

“The trust we’ve built with Aberdeen City Council, as well as our ongoing partnerships with housing associations, speaks to the work we’ve done and the results we’ve achieved.

He added: "These are people’s homes—their everyday lives depend on them and the folk I’m working with understand that and treat these places like they would their mother’s home. The quality and ethic of the work is exceptional. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done so far.”

Procast’s Aberdeen team began with just Peter and quantity surveyor Ryan Thomson, but has since grown with key additions, including site manager Gary McGowan, who joined in June 2024.

Beyond Aberdeen, Procast continues to expand its impact in the north of Scotland. The company has recently partnered with Castlehill Housing Association to upgrade 14 properties with Air Source Heat Pumps and solar panels, providing energy-efficient heating and reducing carbon footprints.

For seven months the company has been working with Angus Council, bringing 130 homes into the right condition, with around 40 more in progress. Additionally, work with Cairn Housing Association is underway, focusing on refurbishing 32 bathrooms to match tenants’ needs in Inverness and Ullapool.