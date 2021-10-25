Private equity backed Glasgow software firm Altia swoops on Australian peer

Altia said the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, marks its first acquisition following investment from private equity outfit NorthEdge in November 2020.

The Glasgow firm provides specialist intelligence and investigation software for government department and law enforcement agencies across the UK, Canada, and Australia. Also boasting a base in Nottingham, it says it supports police forces and investigation teams to automate processes using technology, “reducing time and money spent on investigations and improving prosecution rates”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'This acquisition, supported by NorthEdge, is another sign of our commitment to continued growth,' says Altia boss Rob Sinclair. Picture: Robert Perry.

Australia-based VeriSaaS develops software to support organisations to collect actionable intelligence, and it says its core proposition Verinote, a digital notetaking system, replaces the need for paper notebooks to document conversations, decisions and observations.

Altia said the transaction broadens its product offering and helps increase its international presence across the 17 countries in which it operates – and the business was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in April this year.

As part of the acquisition, VeriSaaS founder and chief executive Brice Neilson will join Altia as its director of Asia-Pacific. Altia chief executive Rob Sinclair said: “We want to continue to create the latest cutting-edge software that will transform the way the public and private sector tackle investigations. The addition of the Verinote software complements our proposition perfectly and supports us towards these ambitious plans.

“Brice’s experience of working in law enforcement and politics has allowed him to build a software business that solves complex and critical issues with practical solutions.”

He added that Verinote “provides investigation teams with compliant actionable intelligence instantly and securely”, adding that the acquisition, “supported by NorthEdge, is another sign of our commitment to continued growth”.

Kevin O’Loughlin, NorthEdge investment director and board member at Altia, said: “VeriSaaS’ ambitions align perfectly with Altia’s and given the solid relationship Rob and Brice have built over the last 12 months this makes for a great partnership.

"This acquisition follows a significant year of investment for the company in its technology and its people, and we’re looking forward to see it continue to grow its global presence across the public and private sector.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.