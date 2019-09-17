Prince’s Foundation sparkles at Dumfries House sustainable fashion conference

Jewellery brand Swarovski has partnered with Fashion Council Germany and The Prince’s Foundation for a “sustainable fashion conference” at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

This month’s event featured a series of workshops and panel talks designed to share craft knowledge and skills, promote sustainability and support emerging fashion talent.

Some of those in attendance were given the opportunity to meet with Prince Charles, the foundation’s president.

More than 120 young people and designers from across Scotland and Germany attended the German Sustain Conference which highlighted the importance of sustainability in fashion and manufacturing.

Nadja Swarovski, member of the executive board at Swarovski and steering committee member of Fashion Council Germany, said: "As a company with 125 years of history, driven by innovation, creative collaboration and responsible business practices, we are delighted to support talented, aspiring and sustainability-minded designers and provide them with upcycled Swarovski crystals, thus repurposing them so they can create new sparkling designs.

"Design can drive sustainable development and cultural change, and we look forward to leveraging the intelligent use of existing resources through our collaboration with Fashion Council Germany."

Ashleigh Douglas, manager of The Prince’s Foundation’s "Future Textiles" initiative, said: "In order to ensure that design and production of clothing and textiles has a sustainable future in the UK, it’s vital that time and effort is put into educating young designers and consumers on sustainable fabrics and processes.

"At The Prince’s Foundation, we strive to help the industry by inspiring people of all ages to consider careers in textiles by providing them with expert training and links to industry.

"Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, so we are proud to have partnered with Fashion Council Germany and Swarovski to host the German Scottish Sustain Conference at Dumfries House.”