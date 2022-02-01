Precision medicine will make us healthier and wealthier - Marian McNeil

Marian McNeil is Chief Executive, Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre

But what if it could be improved even further? Faster disease diagnosis, with effective treatment options tailored specifically to each patient, achieving better outcomes for them. In fact, offering wide-ranging benefits to society as a whole.

This is how we become a healthier and wealthier nation. The solution lies in precision medicine – which enables clinicians to match medical treatments to each individual patient – and now is the time to accelerate the implementation of this innovative approach to healthcare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put simply, this involves developing treatments that are targeted to a person’s genetic make-up, rather than generic to the whole population. Because people respond differently to medication depending on their genes, using a tailored approach will lead to patients getting more effective treatments more quickly, rather than trying out lots of medicines before they get the right one for them. And it's not just the benefits this brings to citizens, this clearly has the potential to save the NHS substantial sums of money.

Treatment should not be one-size-fits-all

Implementation of precision medicine will help the NHS to generate significant savings at a time when it is struggling to recover from a global pandemic and to meet increasing demand from an ageing population. The global Precision Medicine market is forecast to grow from $43 billionn in 2016 to $134bn by 2025, representing an opportunity for Scotland to benefit from increased productivity, jobs and economic growth. Furthermore, more effective targeted treatments and better prevention of disease will create a healthier and more productive workforce.

One size definitely does not fit all when it comes to medicine. Some drugs work for a significant proportion of the population, but other treatments don’t work at all for many patients or cause unwanted side-effects – a drug that is effective for one person could be ineffective or toxic to another.

Current challenges faced by many countries is the increasing numbers of patients being diagnosed with liver disease. This is an area that Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC) identified as an area of unmet need globally – especially Fatty Liver Disease which affects 20-30 per cent of the population worldwide, with over 25 per cent of the Scottish population believed to be affected. Death rates from chronic liver disease in Scotland are 70 per cent higher than the UK average and 60 per cent higher than 30 years ago. Liver disease affects people of working age with an estimated £7.3bn per year in lost productivity (UK).

We have developed a Data Commons called SteatoSITE which holds annotated and curated data allowing researchers from both academia and industry to utilise this resource to look for potential diagnostic biomarkers, identify possible treatment options and contribute to the development of a clinical decision support tool using AI.

This is just one of a number of diseases we are working on at the PMS-IC. Others include ovarian cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and we are looking both in terms of prevention and developing new treatments and understanding the disease. Data is key to this and Scotland is well placed to take advantage of the health information infrastructure we have built. It is one of the best countries in the world in terms of having well-mapped patient data.

Coupled with world-renowned universities and academics, and industry and clinical innovators, the life sciences sector in Scotland is thriving and PMS-IC is driving even greater collaboration to deliver new discoveries in precision medicine. We are committed to ensuring that the right treatment gets to the right person at the right time. And that for me delivers both health and wealth.