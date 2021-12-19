PR firm Perceptive Communicators eyes further growth after key contract wins

Glasgow-based PR consultancy Perceptive Communicators is eyeing further growth after securing contract wins across the innovation, health and built environment sectors.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:55 am
Jane Kennedy, chief business officer at Discovery Park; Lesley Ferguson, communications director, Perceptive; Paul Bax, head of facilities and engineering, Discovery Park; Ann-Marie Fry, account director, Perceptive; Agnes Stevenson, PR executive, Perceptive.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Discovery Park, a life sciences hub spanning 220 acres at Sandwich in Kent, has appointed the firm following a competitive pitch. Perceptive has also secured work for the Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and construction services and civil engineering outfit Akela Group.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “We are really excited to work with these three companies who each in their respective sectors transform lives and make meaningful contributions to society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Discovery Park, Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and Akela are all well established organisations, but what makes them so exciting to work with is their potential and desire for growth.

“In response to the new client work, we have also appointed three new members of staff and made one promotion to senior management level. We are also recruiting for a new account director.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

GlasgowKent
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.