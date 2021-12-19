PR firm Perceptive Communicators eyes further growth after key contract wins

Jane Kennedy, chief business officer at Discovery Park; Lesley Ferguson, communications director, Perceptive; Paul Bax, head of facilities and engineering, Discovery Park; Ann-Marie Fry, account director, Perceptive; Agnes Stevenson, PR executive, Perceptive.

Discovery Park, a life sciences hub spanning 220 acres at Sandwich in Kent, has appointed the firm following a competitive pitch. Perceptive has also secured work for the Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and construction services and civil engineering outfit Akela Group.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “We are really excited to work with these three companies who each in their respective sectors transform lives and make meaningful contributions to society.

“Discovery Park, Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre and Akela are all well established organisations, but what makes them so exciting to work with is their potential and desire for growth.

“In response to the new client work, we have also appointed three new members of staff and made one promotion to senior management level. We are also recruiting for a new account director.”

