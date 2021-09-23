Post-lockdown get away fuels growth at coach trip operator Caledonian Leisure

The firm, which comprises established coach holiday specialist Caledonian Travel and hotel breaks operator UKBreakaways.com, was acquired in 2020 by the senior management team of Caledonian Travel and National Holidays following the collapse of parent company Specialist Leisure Group.

Earlier this year, the restructured business secured a multi-million pound investment from Mobeus Equity Partners to accelerate its growth strategy.

Since then, the company has built on the success and heritage of the Caledonian Travel brand, expanding from its Scottish roots into the north of England with new departure points throughout the north east of England and Yorkshire.

Picture: John Gardner

Caledonian Travel has recently taken steps to strengthen its retail presence in key departure areas, opening travel centres in Glasgow, Middlesbrough and Wakefield.

Managing director Graham Rogers said: “Both Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways.com have enjoyed very high volumes of sales. Since government restrictions were lifted we’ve been incredibly impressed by the level of bookings, with many customers booking multiple breaks to make up for lost time.

“Performing well above our business plan in our first year provides us with a solid base and the confidence to accelerate our growth plans going forward.

“The new travel centres in Glasgow, Middlesbrough and Wakefield will further enhance our presence in regions where we know from experience there is a strong appetite for coach travel in the area and will also ensure we deliver a first class service to our customers.”

