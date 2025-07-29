Popular Inverurie convenience store G & A Corner Shop sold
Occupying a prominent corner site on Harlaw Road, just a short walk from the town centre, G & A Corner Shop has been trading for nearly 25 years and built a loyal customer base by offering a wide range of everyday essentials and essential community services.
The G & A Corner Shop earned an excellent reputation for its friendly service, convenient location and consistent offering. Its strong position within the town and long history made it an attractive proposition to a range of buyers.
The business was sold to the established operator, Paul & Mathew Group Ltd, who brings extensive experience in the convenience retail sector.
Sales Negotiator Sarah Collins, who oversaw the sale, commented: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the right buyer, and I am delighted to have secured a successful result for the retiring owners. G&A Corner Shop has been a cornerstone of the community for many years, and I have every confidence it will continue to thrive under new ownership.”