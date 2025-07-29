Popular Inverurie convenience store G & A Corner Shop sold

Bruce & Co is delighted to announce the successful sale of G & A Corner Shop, a long-established and well-regarded licensed convenience store and newsagent located in the busy town of Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. The business was sold to the established operator, Paul & Mathew Group Ltd.

Occupying a prominent corner site on Harlaw Road, just a short walk from the town centre, G & A Corner Shop has been trading for nearly 25 years and built a loyal customer base by offering a wide range of everyday essentials and essential community services.

The G & A Corner Shop earned an excellent reputation for its friendly service, convenient location and consistent offering. Its strong position within the town and long history made it an attractive proposition to a range of buyers.

G & A Corner Shop Sold