Popular Glasgow neighbourhood set for eight-storey apartment block with roof terrace aimed at first-time buyers

An eight-storey apartment block providing 59 “sustainable” flats has been given the green light for a brownfield site in Glasgow following an appeal process.

Nevis Properties said its development, at 131 Minerva Street in Finnieston, will house one, two and three-bedroom apartments that share a large residents’ roof terrace, a children’s play area, secure parking and electric vehicle (EV) charging points. The brownfield site currently houses a vacant office building and associated car park. Nevis said it sits in an area of “significant urban regeneration” with high demand for new homes.

The property developer, part of Kelvin Properties, submitted its proposal to Glasgow City Council in October 2021. The plans, designed by architecture studio Haus Collective, focused on “excellent design and high quality usable external space for residents”, along with a low-carbon energy strategy in line with the city’s development plan. One year on from the submission, the council is said to have provided no planning determination, prompting an appeal to be launched on Nevis Properties’ behalf, which then went to the Scottish Government to determine. The project was approved by the Scottish Government Reporter earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of properties will be priced at a level to cater for first time buyers, the firm said, as well as attracting “young professionals”.

Andrew Duncan, land director at Nevis Properties, said: “This is exactly the type of development that we believe is perfect for Glasgow – it will bring much-needed high quality homes onto a brownfield site helping to bring people back into the city, and promoting the use of more sustainable transport. It’s unfortunate that the delivery of new homes on the site has been delayed due to the need to go through an appeal process. We’re very glad that the Scottish Government profoundly agreed with the merits of our proposal, recognising the many benefits of this development for the people of Glasgow.

“We hope to work productively and collaboratively with Glasgow City Council in future to avoid the need for such appeals. We believe as a business we are well placed to help unlock the development potential from other brownfield sites within the city and in-doing so help Glasgow meet its housing objectives.”