Podcasts to 'debunk myths and tackle stereotypes' in Scottish investment sector

Standard Life Aberdeen Baillie Gifford and Stewart Investors are collaborating with the charity Future Asset and the not-for-profit organisation Breaking Through Careers to develop the investment management podcasts.

They hope to appeal directly to young people from all backgrounds and will offer “first-hand practical information in a fun and accessible manner”. In each episode, the podcast host will be joined by a secondary school pupil.

Breaking Through Careers is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to provide young people with a “fun and engaging career selection toolkit”.

Chief executive Gillian Chivinge said: “Today we are excited to support our partners as they launch this new initiative which provides young people with a unique learning resource. We hope this will be the first in a long list of mini-series designed to help young people.”

Helen Bradley, programme manager at Future Asset, a programme that informs girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, said: “At Future Asset, we believe that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in the career you choose. Today we’re delighted to launch this series, designed to encourage even more girls to look at the world of investment management so that they can see that this can be a personally rewarding world to explore.”

Kirsty Gibson, investment manager at Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford, said: “I want girls to know that working in investment can be a job that really gets you out of bed in the morning. It’s exciting, varied, and a great career for anyone who is curious about the world.

“One day I’m talking to the boss of a social media giant or the founder of a company making flying taxis, the next it’s a company on a mission to find a cure for cancer. It’s never boring.

“Having attended local schools in Aberdeenshire, I know it’s not always obvious or easy for young people to go down this route but there is now support and information out there if you need it. And you don’t have to study finance and economics or attend a fancy school and university.”

