Podcast: Where do the economic opportunities lie in the north east economy in 2022

Scotland's oil producing region is on the front line of an economic shift towards renewables.

By Stephen Emerson
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:52 pm

In the first of The Scotsman's Deals podcasts, we speak to Gordon Steele and Callum Gray of AAB alongside Doug Crawford and Martin Ewan of Brodies about what impact the pandemic has had on the economy of the north east and what the move towards a more sustainable economy means for both oil and gas companies.

What are the challenges and opportunities afforded by upcoming Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulation and how are traditional oil and gas companies pivoting towards renewables?

The deals experts also discuss how the profile of the company buyer of the north east is changing , the impact of Brexit and end of Covid support and why the region's ecosystem puts it in a good place for a sustainable-led recovery.

