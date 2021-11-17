Podcast: Where do the economic opportunities lie in the north east economy in 2022

In the first of The Scotsman's Deals podcasts, we speak to Gordon Steele and Callum Gray of AAB alongside Doug Crawford and Martin Ewan of Brodies about what impact the pandemic has had on the economy of the north east and what the move towards a more sustainable economy means for both oil and gas companies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the challenges and opportunities afforded by upcoming Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulation and how are traditional oil and gas companies pivoting towards renewables?

The deals experts also discuss how the profile of the company buyer of the north east is changing , the impact of Brexit and end of Covid support and why the region's ecosystem puts it in a good place for a sustainable-led recovery.