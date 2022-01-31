Plans unveiled for massive Glasgow city centre development offering 350 flats

Property developer Soller Group has submitted a proposal of application notice to the city council for 144 Port Dundas Road, which sits to the north of the city centre and fronts onto Port Dundas Road and Milton Street.

Designed by Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture + Design, the design proposal includes a landscaped courtyard development of 350 apartments “for professionals and families living in the city”. A mix of one and two bedroom suites, the development will feature roof terraces, an amenity space, a retail unit and a bike store.

Currently a vacant site, 144 Port Dundas Road is close to the M8, and within walking distance of the city’s shops and restaurants.

CGI shows Soller Group’s proposed 144 Port Dundas Road for 350 apartments to the north of Glasgow city centre that will revitalise a vacant site.

Nick Treadaway, founder and chief executive of Soller Group, said: “Our submission for 350 apartments aimed at families and professionals will revitalise a vacant site at 144 Port Dundas Road.

“The apartments are designed with city living in mind, a mix of one and two bedroom apartments and are within walking distance to the city’s shopping, leisure and transport links.

“As we recover from recent events, the city centre population will play an important part in contributing to Glasgow’s recovery and local economy.”

Neil Haining, director of Mosaic, added: “The development has been carefully designed in response to the site’s immediate context and the surrounding townscape in this part of the city and provides a new urban block with appropriate scale and quality of materials.”

Soller Group is active in Glasgow, having completed a student accommodation building now let to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

