Plans submitted for £18m hotel on Glasgow's Broomielaw

Mosaic Architecture + Design, which is also based in the city, has put forward the request on behalf of HMH One Clyde regarding the site currently occupied by Oswald House and the adjacent vacant site on the Broomielaw.

The corner site, at 66-74 Broomielaw Street, Oswald Chambers and 9 Oswald Street, is billed as having excellent views of the River Clyde and arterial railway lines linking into Central Station, while it sits within the International Financial Services District and designated Glasgow Central Conservation area.

Oswald Chambers and 9 Oswald Street are both B-listed buildings, and the gap site between Oswald Chambers and the Clydeport Building is currently vacant.

Neil Haining, director of Mosaic, said: “The height of the proposed design is five storeys, with upper floors articulated to form enlarged feature dormers referencing those of Oswald Chambers.

“This contemporary interpretation of the traditional roofscape creates interest at high level and preserves the views of domes to the adjacent Clydeport building.”

The Broomielaw is described as having a special place in the history of Glasgow and served as a main city artery long before the advent of cars. “With the development and industrialisation of the Clyde, shipbuilding, docks and trading created a dense urban streetscape along the Broomielaw. Glasgow’s post-industrial identity crisis severed this connection with the Clyde, and the waterfront was largely abandoned,” Mosaic said.

It added that grand buildings such as The Clydeport Building by J.J Burnet still stand, whereas many premises that supported the previously vibrant trade route have vanished.

Alec Knowles, director at HMH One Clyde, said: “Redevelopment of this prominent corner site will fill a long vacant brownfield gap and contribute to the revitalisation of the Clyde waterfront.

“Glasgow is anticipating a rise in demand for dedicated short-stay accommodation with increased activity forecast in both the tourism/leisure and business conferencing sectors, which this development will directly address.”

Mosaic late last year secured Glasgow City Council planning approval to build an £18m, 150-bedroom Holiday Inn Pacific Quay hotel on the site of the former Glasgow Garden Festival.

