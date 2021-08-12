Plans submitted for hundreds of rental homes in Glasgow city centre skyscraper: new images

Property developers are looking to construct a giant build-to-rent (BTR) and “co-living” development comprising 685 homes at Charing Cross to the west of the city centre.

It comes after developer and property manager Watkin Jones Group completed the purchase of Portcullis House – a former HMRC building on India Street – from Mapeley Investment Group last year.

The planning application submitted to the council calls for the demolition of the existing “dated” building and construction of the new homes.

The plans comprise a 279-unit BTR development to the north of the site, adjacent to Charing Cross Station, and a 406-studio co-living development to the south of the site, adjacent to the ScottishPower building.

Watkin Jones Group said it had undertaken “extensive consultation” with local representatives, community groups and political figures prior to submitting its planning application.

The public would be able to enjoy the top floor of the towering development, which will be available through a booking system.

Iain Smith, planning director for Watkin Jones Group, said: “We’re thrilled to submit our planning application for this exciting scheme at Portcullis House, regenerating a brownfield site to create sustainable new homes for people in the city.

“By ensuring there is a good supply of high-quality rented housing in Glasgow we will meet growing demand, which will benefit people across the local area and beyond.

“Build-to-rent and co-living developments are built for the long-term, so our focus is on creating a great place to live for decades with high-quality rented accommodation at competitive prices that appeal to a wide-range of people. There is huge demand in Glasgow for these homes, which offers long-term security of tenure, combined with the flexibility of renting.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is fantastic to be seeing this level of investment being made in Glasgow.

“Delivering high-quality housing such as this, which is desperately needed, will address increasing demand. It will also serve to retain skilled young people in the city as well as regenerating the city centre, which is a key aspiration for the city council.

“Glasgow City Council’s city centre living strategy outlines a target to double the city centre’s population to 40,000 over the next 15 years and increasing density in the city centre is essential to its long-term success and sustainability. Schemes such as this do exactly that.”

He added: “The site has excellent transport links and local businesses will clearly benefit from these proposals. Innovative developments such as this are to be greatly welcomed.”

Watkin Jones Group said it had extensive experience of working in Glasgow, completing ten schemes totalling nearly 4,000 student beds over the last decade.

The group has undertaken major BTR schemes throughout the UK, completing its first purpose-built scheme in Leeds, in 2016.

The Portcullis House scheme has been designed by architectual outfit Hawkins Brown’s local office in Glasgow. It received consent proposal for a four-star hotel at St Vincent Street in the city.

