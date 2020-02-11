Plans lodged to create 300 jobs and 450 homes at Greenock's ex-IBM plant

Plans have been submitted for a £100 million redevelopment of the former IBM site in Greenock, with the potential to create hundreds of jobs.

Proposals lodged for the dormant tech facility at Spango Valley include designs for up to 450 new homes, alongside areas for office, leisure, community and retail use.

McGills Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale co-own the site with Advance Construction. Picture: Contributed

The planning application estimates around 130 jobs would be created during the construction phase, with a further 300 jobs to follow upon completion.

The regeneration would represent a £100m investment in the site, which is jointly owned by Advance Construction and McGill’s Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale.

Plans include a new park and ride facility adjacent to IBM Rail Halt, which would see the railway station re-opened to the public.

Opened in 1978, the station was built to serve the IBM workforce, which peaked at around 4,000. It has been closed since the end of 2018, two years after tech heavyweight IBM vacated the site.

Proposals also feature dedicated areas of parkland and a network of new paths across the site.

'Desirable' development

Sandy Easdale said: “We believe that these proposals will have a significant positive economic impact across Inverclyde, providing a large mix and number of quality new homes, as well as modern employment, commercial and retail space.

“Not only will the development attract new people to the area, but it will be desirable to those already living here.”

Seamus Shields, managing director of Advance Construction, added: “We are pleased to have reached this key milestone on what is such an important project locally.

“Delivery of the project will provide a lasting legacy and, crucially, provide a significant social and economic boost to the local area.

“We are proud to be playing a key role in regenerating this high-profile brownfield site and contributing towards the growth of local businesses and retailers.”

The mixed-use masterplan, lodged with Inverclyde Council, has been prepared and submitted by planning and design consultancy Barton Willmore.

The company has undertaken a full environmental impact assessment as part of the comprehensive design and technical work stages, which it claims ensures the development will have the best possible impact on the surrounding area.

Colin Lavety, planning director for Barton Willmore in Scotland, described this as a “high-profile project which will leave a genuine, lasting legacy on the surrounding area”.

He added: “We look forward to further positive discussions with Inverclyde Council as we look to progress these proposals towards construction.”