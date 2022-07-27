Plans for 'significant' development in historic Fife village put before public

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) said it was bringing forward proposals for the delivery of a mixed-use development in Falkland, which is famous for its palace and other historic buildings. The development forms part of a multi-million-pound investment in Fife, including a single malt Scotch whisky storage and bottling facility in Glenrothes.

SWI is seeking to deliver a development in Falkland at the former St John’s Works site, located to the south of the village. This includes proposals for a new corporate headquarters building with restaurants, museum and serviced accommodation, as well as “extensive community facilities”.

The 3.64-hectare St John’s Works site was formerly a linoleum factory and then taken over by Smith Anderson, a manufacturer of paper bags, before its closure in 2013, after which it was demolished.

A spokesperson at SWI said: “This exciting development provides much-needed investment in the community with a globally recognised headquarters for Scotch Whisky Investments.

“We are consulting extensively to ensure that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend, raise any questions they may have and provide feedback.”

The headquarters building aims to act as a centrepiece for learning about and showcasing single malt whisky, as well as providing a place of hospitality for worldwide investors in this commodity.

The development promises to deliver “significant” investment, creating employment and tourism opportunities for the village.